COVID-19 testing down following vaccine rollout

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — COVID testing is down substantially across Mercer County according to the health department.

Director Roger Topping, said just a few months ago they were seeing hundreds lined up to get tested. But now he said they’re seeing testing numbers go down to the single digits. He said he thinks people are lowering their guard about the virus

“I think people are becoming complacent. I think that they feel like there are a lot of people getting shots and I’ve felt good so far so I don’t need to be tested. Any time you have a doubt, you need to be tested,” said Topping.



Topping said there is a trend of testing numbers going up following holidays. He said he hopes this will also be the case following the Easter holiday.