COVID-19 testing offered in Gauley Bridge

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — There is another opportunity for people living in Fayette County to get tested for COVID-19.

The Fayette County COVID-19 Task Force announced community drive-thru testing Monday, June 22, 2020 in Gauley Bridge. The testing will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the CVS parking lot.

No appointment is necessary in order to receive the test. If you have an insurance card, you are asked to bring it.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two new cases in the county over the weekend. The Fayette County Health Department reports four active cases in the county, while 49 people recovered.