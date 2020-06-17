MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Another round of free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Wyoming County.
Testing will be held on June 22, 23, and 25. All Wyoming County residents can be tested. Proof of insurance is not needed, but you must bring a proof of address or driver’s license in order to be tested.
Below are a list of dates, locations and times:
- The Berlin McKinney Elementary School (June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Palisades Park (June 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Mullens City Parking Lot (June 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover (June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
LATEST POSTS:
- Kids bowl for free in Beckley
- COVID-19 food distribution program extends into the Summer
- COVID-19 testing offered in Wyoming County
- Family opens fresh produce market in Bluefield
- WVU Extension Service 4-H summer camps go virtual