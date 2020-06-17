COVID-19 testing offered in Wyoming County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Another round of free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Wyoming County.

Testing will be held on June 22, 23, and 25. All Wyoming County residents can be tested. Proof of insurance is not needed, but you must bring a proof of address or driver’s license in order to be tested.

Below are a list of dates, locations and times:

The Berlin McKinney Elementary School (June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Palisades Park (June 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Mullens City Parking Lot (June 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover (June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

