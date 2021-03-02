COVID-19 testing rates decline, Mercer County health leaders concerned

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While positive COVID-19 cases are going down in Mercer County, another number is going down and it is concerning those at the health department.

Mercer County Health Department Director Roger Topping said community members are diligent about getting the vaccine and following guidelines, but since the vaccine rollout, he believes the community is not getting tested for COVID-19 as much.

National rates of testing went down nearly 30 percent. In Mercer County, those numbers are not as drastic, but Topping said it is still a problem.

“Well our testing numbers are down okay. And they keep going down a little bit each week. Three weeks ago we were at 38 and now we’re down to 33. You know that’s not a big decrease, but it is a decrease and it’s steadily going down,” said Topping.



Topping reminds everyone to keep doing four key things to help reduce the spread of COVID-19: get the vaccine, wear a mask, social distance, and get tested.

People who registered with the Mercer County Health Department to get their vaccines must now register on the state website, vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965 in order to receive their vaccines.