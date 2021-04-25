COVID-19 vaccine available at WV basketball tournaments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Fans attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines will be administered starting Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment in the health department’s clinic.

State data shows 31 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 39 percent have received at least one dose. Gov. Jim Justice said last week a statewide mask mandate may stay in place until 70 percent of eligible residents are vaccinated.

