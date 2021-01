PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Mercer County residents ages 80 and up. The Mercer County Health Department made the announcement on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Residents must bring a valid ID, or proof of residency. People can drive up and will be assisted by volunteers to receive the vaccines. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. EMS crews will also be on scene to help assist.