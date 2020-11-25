Craft Memorial Library ‘Food for Fines’ to have dual purpose in community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Craft Memorial Library is holding a ‘Food for Fines’ event. It began on Nov. 16 and lasts until Dec. 18, 2020. The event’s purpose is to aid in getting rid of overdue book fines while also helping local foodbanks.

Any non-perishable (canned goods) food products that are brought in will forgive any current or previous fine on a person’s account.

The food donated will benefit local food banks. The library will also be accepting non-perishable pet food to help area shelters and rescues.

Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV. For more information on the event or the library, please call (304) 325-3943.