Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary Principal named principal of the year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County School is celebrating its principal being West Virginia’s Principal of the Year.

Alicia Lett is the Principal at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School. She was named the West Virginia National Distinguished Principal of the Year.

Even though she won the award, Lett said it takes a team effort to run a school, not just the principal.

“Like I said, this isn’t a National Distinguished Principal award, it’s a school award,” Lett said. “This staff goes above and beyond everyday. I have crazy ideas and they are crazy enough to go along with me.”

Superintendent David Price said this is the first principal from Raleigh County to win this award since he has been in office. Lett said she is honored to represent Raleigh County on a national level.