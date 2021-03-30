Crews battle brush fires near YMCA Soccer Complex

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a brush fire on the cliffside, near the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received a call about the fire just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Firefighters on scene told 59News there are at least five small fires over the hillside near the complex. They are using drones and side-by-sides to get crews to the fire.

Seth Light with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters are trying to build a protection line to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby neighborhood.

Beckley Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and the WV Division of Forestry are on scene.

