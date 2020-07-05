Crews battle flames at salvage yard in Mabscott

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS)– Multiple fire crews spent Sunday morning battling a fire at the Barker’s Junk Co. in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers confirmed a call regarding smoke and explosions came in at 9:44 a.m.

Mabscott, Sophia Area, Sophia City and Coal City Fire Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and JanCare Ambulance.

As of 12:00 p.m. crews were still on scene but the fire was put out. Firefighters on scene said the fire spread through several piles across the salvage yard, and the cause of it is unknown at this time.

No one was on scene or injured when the flames started

