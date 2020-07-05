Crews battle flames at salvage yard in Mabscott

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS)– Multiple fire crews spent Sunday morning battling a fire at the Barker’s Junk Co. in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers confirmed a call regarding smoke and explosions came in at 9:44 a.m.

Mabscott, Sophia Area, Sophia City and Coal City Fire Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and JanCare Ambulance.

As of 12:00 p.m. crews were still on scene but the fire was put out. Firefighters on scene said the fire spread through several piles across the salvage yard, and the cause of it is unknown at this time.

No one was on scene or injured when the flames started

Stay with 59 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News