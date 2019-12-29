Crews battle nighttime blaze in Bluefield

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
flames generic.jpg

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire late Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire in the city of Bluefield late Saturday evening.

Mercer County dispatchers told 59 News they received a call regarding a “fully engulfed” mobile home located on Mintwood Road off Union Street in Bluefield at 9:14 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was home or injured in the blaze at this time.

Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Stay with 59 News for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"