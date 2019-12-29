Crews battle nighttime blaze in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire late Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire in the city of Bluefield late Saturday evening.

Mercer County dispatchers told 59 News they received a call regarding a “fully engulfed” mobile home located on Mintwood Road off Union Street in Bluefield at 9:14 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was home or injured in the blaze at this time.

Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Stay with 59 News for more updates on this developing story.