Crews battle structure fire in Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are out battling a structure fire in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers told 59News it happened on the 100 block of North Sandbranch Road in Bradley just before 9 p.m. Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Pax Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance Service all responded.

Dispatchers said the road is congested and while it is not closed, they recommend finding an alternate route.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

