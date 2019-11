PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters are on scene of a home fully engulfed in flames.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 3a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, for a house on Gum Street. Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

East River, Green River and Princeton Fire Departments are on scene along with Princeton Rescue Squad.

The scene is still active as of 4:30a.m.