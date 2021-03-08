Crews fight brush fire in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a major brush fire in Monroe County. It broke out on Monday, March 8, 2021 and is located in the Flat Mountain area near Sinks Grove.

Crews responded to the blaze in the early afternoon hours. They are from the fire departments in Union and Alderson.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how much of it is contained.

While the cause of the fire is not determined, people are reminded it is currently spring burning season, which began on March 1. It continues until May 31. Outdoor burning is prohibited during the daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. For the complete guidelines, refer to the WV Division of Forestry’s website.