RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of several accidents on I-64 in Raleigh County.

According to WV511, one accident happened near mile marker 137 eastbound, which is right before the Hinton/Sandstone Exit.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department is reporting all lanes of I-64 are closed while crews respond to multiple accidents. Sandstone Mountain is currently shutdown.

Vehicle Crash on I-64 EB at MM 137.0.

2 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.

Stopped traffic, expect delays, be prepared to stop.

Raleigh County. — 511 Southern WV (@WV511South) July 20, 2021