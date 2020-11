RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of an accident on I-64 in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 right before the Sandstone/Hinton exit, near mile marker 137 eastbound. Dispatchers also said there were injuries, but did not know the extent of those injuries.

No other information was given at this time. Stay with 59News for more updates.