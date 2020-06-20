Crews on scene of ATV accident in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Crews are on scene of an ATV accident in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers told 59News a call regarding an ATV accident along Harper Road came in at 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Details are very limited at this time. It is unclear if anyone involved was injured.

We do know that deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care EMS, and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department are still on scene as of 5:15 p.m.

Stick with 59News, as this story develops.

LATEST POSTS: