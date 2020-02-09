Crews on scene of structure fire in Prosperity, close two roads

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – Two roads in Prosperity are currently closed while crews are on scene of a structure fire in Prosperity, WV.

Dispatchers said the call regarding a home fully engulfed in flames on Dover Street came it at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Bradley- Prosperity, Beaver, and Mt. Hope volunteer fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported. Dispatchers said as of 10:45 p.m. first responders along with a power and gas company are still on scene. Prosperity and Racetrack Road are still closed.

Traffic is being directed around it. Stay with 59 News for more updates on this story.