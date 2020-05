SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire on Fire Trail Road in Shady Spring.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Ghent, Beaver, and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments along with Jan Care ambulance and Appalachian Power company responded.

There is no word on any injuries or road closures at this time, but it is recommended to avoid the area.