BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a house on Hunter Street in Beckley. The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Crews from the Beckley Fire Department are working to put the fire out. There are no reports of anyone being inside the building.

59News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.