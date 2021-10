ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Alexander Fine Arts building at Concord University was forced to evacuate due to a small fire in the auditorium.

According to Concord, the lighting system was being repaired when a lightbulb in the system sparked, catching the Main Stage curtains on fire. The fire was reported by IT technicians shortly before noon.

Minimal damage was caused by the fire. All evening classes in the Fine Arts building have been canceled due to smoke from the flames.