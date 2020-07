BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley is repaving Clyde Street this week.

Money for the project comes from a Community Development Block Grant the city received in 2019.

Clyde Street is one of many streets on a list of areas on which the city is working. Repaving will take place during the week. People are asked not to park on the street for the next three days.

The road is not closed yet to those who need to drive through, but people are still asked to avoid the area.