I-77 northbound lanes now open

UPDATE: THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2021: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An accident that shutdown both northbound lanes on I-77 northbound has been cleared.

Both northbound lanes of I-77 are now reopen after an early morning vehicle crash.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a vehicle accident on I-77 northbound in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Dispatchers, the call came in for a vehicle accident at 6:37 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 5 of Mercer County. Both northbound lanes are currently closed.

There is no word on injuries or how the accident occurred. Princeton Rescue and East River Fire are on scene.