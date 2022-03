PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are on scene of a brush fire in Pineville.

According to the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, the Division of Forestry are on scene of the fire behind the courthouse. As of 8:40p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the fire spread to a vacant building.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department asks to avoid the area as emergency crews work to extinguish the flames.