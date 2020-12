BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Beaver, Raleigh County on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. at a home on 5th Street and Abraham Court in Beaver. Firefighters on scene told 59News no one was injured. Three dogs were found inside, but they passed away after being rescued from the home.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.