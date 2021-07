MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — A late night fire is under investigation in Fayette County.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for a fully involved structure fire. It was in a vacant building at the bottom of Minden Hill.

Oak Hill and Fayetteville firefighters responded to the call. One Oak Hill firefighter was reported to have “minor injuries.”

The fire is currently under investigation by Fayette County deputies.