SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Fayette County.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 for a mobile home on Clay Street in Smithers.

Boomer and Smithers Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene,

All roads in the surrounding area are open. No injuries are being reported.