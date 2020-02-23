Crews respond to morning fire at abandoned building in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters spent the morning putting out a blaze at an abandoned building in Wyoming County on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 7:16 a.m regarding a blaze on Nancy’s Fork road. Pineville Volunteer Fire Department responded.

Wyoming County Deputy Mike Johnson was also at the scene. He told 59 News they have put in a request to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall for an arson investigation as they were skeptical about how an abandoned building with no power could catch fire.