Crews respond to morning fire at abandoned building in Wyoming County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
flames generic.jpg

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters spent the morning putting out a blaze at an abandoned building in Wyoming County on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 7:16 a.m regarding a blaze on Nancy’s Fork road. Pineville Volunteer Fire Department responded.

Wyoming County Deputy Mike Johnson was also at the scene. He told 59 News they have put in a request to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall for an arson investigation as they were skeptical about how an abandoned building with no power could catch fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility"

New hospital partnership announced in southern WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hospital partnership announced in southern WV"

Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap"

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications"

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"