Crews respond to structure fire in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Multiple first responders were called to a house fire in Raleigh County Thursday April 8, 2021. Beckley Fire and Jan Care were on scene of an abandoned building that caught fire in Uptown Beckley on Nathan Street.

Once fire fighters arrived, Fire Captain Edward Wills, made the call to have a defensive tactical strategy.

“Meaning I wasn’t going to have anybody go in and put the fire out, it was just to much risk,” Wills said. “I spoke to the owner while on scene he was going to have the house demolished in the coming months, so we basically just protected exposures and sprayed water from the outside.”

Wills says they don’t know what caused the blaze. He added fires like these in abandoned buildings are often caused by squatters.