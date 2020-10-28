Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on I-77

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 12 a.m. UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The scene is clear.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire on I-77 in Mercer County.

Mercer County Dispatchers told 59News the initial call came in at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A tractor trailer caught fire near mile marker 3 on I-77 southbound. No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers also said drivers should expect delays while crews clear the scene. The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded.

