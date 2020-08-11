Crews respond to truck fire on the WV Turnpike

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Travelers on the I-77, the West Virginia Turnpike are advised to use caution when heading toward Beckley from Princeton. A truck caught fire in the Northbound lanes at Mile Marker 26. That is just before the Ghent exit.

The fire appeared to have started between the cab and the trailer just before 3 p.m. There is no word on what caused it at this time. Crews on the scene said the driver was able to get out of the truck. He was not injured.

No lanes were closed as a result of the fire. The truck is on the shoulder. State Troopers with the Turnpike Detachment and firefighters with the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.