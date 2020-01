SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the engine of a dual-wheeled truck caught fire near mile marker 136 on the westbound side of I-64. The call came in at 7:52 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.

No injuries were reported, but traffic is moving slow. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department is on scene.