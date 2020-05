RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Two westbound lanes of I-64 are currently closed as EMS crews remain on scene of a vehicle fire near mile marker 129.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 4:46 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m. the fire is put out, but two lanes are still closed.

Raleigh County deputies, Beaver Volunteer Firefighters and Jan Care EMS responded. No injuries were reported.