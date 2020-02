BRAGG, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to an accident involving two tractor trailers on Interstate 64. WV 511 is reporting all three westbound lanes are closed in that area.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the accident happened on I-64 westbound near mile marker 135. The accident involved two tractor trailers. Dispatchers told 59News the are injuries.

WV 511 is reporting fuel was spilled during the accident.