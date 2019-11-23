UPDATE: Missing hunter found safe in Fayette County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PAGE, WV (WVNS) – UPDATE 11/23/19 @ 7:32 P.M.: Dispatchers confirm the gentleman was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMS crews are currently searching for a missing hunter in Fayette County.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, regarding a missing hunter who was last seen near Route 61 in Page, WV.

Loop Creek Fire Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded and are still on scene.

Details are minimal at this time, stay with 59 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking"

Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers"

First Lady reads to Raleigh County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Lady reads to Raleigh County students"