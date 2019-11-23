UPDATE: Missing hunter found safe in Fayette County

PAGE, WV (WVNS) – UPDATE 11/23/19 @ 7:32 P.M.: Dispatchers confirm the gentleman was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMS crews are currently searching for a missing hunter in Fayette County.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, regarding a missing hunter who was last seen near Route 61 in Page, WV.

Loop Creek Fire Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded and are still on scene.

Details are minimal at this time, stay with 59 News as this story develops.