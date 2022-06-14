GHENT, WV (WVNS) — American Electric Power (AEP) crews are working hard across the region trying to restore power to thousands of customers who lost electricity due to thunderstorms on Monday night.

According to Philip Moye, Director of Communications for AEP, crews are currently in the field assessing damage and making repairs. Once the assessment phase is complete the company will be able to provide customers with estimated times for restoration.

AEP, parent company of Appalachian Power, said in West Virginia, there are currently 60,000 customers without power, with approximately 5,400 customers without service in Virginia. According to Moye, more than 2,500 customers without power across Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

AEP Outage Map as of 2:30 PM, Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The areas with the most outages in West Virginia include the Wheeling area with 16,000 outages; and areas between Charleston and Huntington, where more than 26,000 customers are without power.