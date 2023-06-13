BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A criminal investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail.

The information, confirmed by Matt Harman with the Crump Law Firm, comes more than a year after Quantez Burks’ death at Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022. Harman is representing the Burks family.

Burks was originally arrested on charges of Wanton Endangerment and Obstructing an Officer after he allegedly fired a gun at his Woodlawn Avenue home in Beckley.

59News brought you the story of his family demanding answers when photos of his body from the funeral home didn’t seem to match up with the reported cause of death.

We now know investigators reached out to the Burks family attorney about the case and are taking a closer look at just what happened to cause Burks’ death.

