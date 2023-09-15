Friday will be a chilly start with many of us in the upper 40s and despite blue skies and sunshine, temps won’t move much through the day. Expect the 60s most the day with only a handful of us reaching the low 70s by the late afternoon. A light northeast breeze will keep the chill around most of the day.

Friday night is looking in great shape even if you’ll need a sweater. Temps fall quickly through the 60s after sunset and continue to cool into the overnight down through the 40s.

Saturday, a little change to the forecast thanks to Hurricane Lee. As Lee makes landfall in Newfoundland in Canada, it’ll push our protective high pressure system out. We’ll see a dry day with increasing high level clouds as temps struggle into the low 70s. Saturday evening, clouds thicken with rain expected late night into our Sunday morning as a warm front lifts through rushing in behind Lee.

Sunday with our warm front lifting through in the early morning hours, showers continue much of the morning but we’ll catch a break in the afternoon as showers become more scattered. A cold front arrives early evening for a few more chances of scattered showers as temps work into the low 70s before falling quickly after the cold front exits Sunday night. Showers will come to an end by dawn on Monday. We will be monitoring runoff issues regarding high water so for towns and areas with poor drainage, watch for standing water during and after a downpour.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy start with clearing skies throughout the day. Thanks to the cold front Sunday, temps will just scratch the 70 degree mark towards our western counties but our eastern mountains will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s all day. At least we’ll see more sunshine by the late afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday is dry with sunshine but the chilly air is hanging tough. Morning temps in the upper 40s and low 50s only warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Still a few degrees below average.

Wednesday a few clouds on an otherwise nice day as we continue with the cooler than average run. Temps slide into the low 70s but not much more than than but the afternoon. A isolated shower chance remains but most will enjoy a dry day overall.

Thursday is sunny and so close to average we’ll simply call it a typical September day. Highs work their way out of the 50s in the morning and up into the mid and upper 70s depending on where you are. Mountains cooler than the lowlands as usual. Otherwise, a very nice day to enjoy.

In your extended forecast, we’re starting to notice a change from soggy patterns to more dry ones. Late September into October typically are drier months compared to July and August so it’s not out of the norm. Temps rebound slightly closer to average for a solid late summer, early fall feel.

FRIDAY

Fall Friday Preview. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & Cool. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

AM sunshine, Late PM Showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sct. showers off and on early. Highs in the low70s

TUESDAY

Cooler, sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Crisp start, cool afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & near average. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine, A few clouds. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s.