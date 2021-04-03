CrossFit Coal honors lives lost in Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Monday, April 5, 2010, was a devastating day for many people in Raleigh County. The Upper Big Branch Mine exploded and 29 lives were lost.

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 the CrossFit Coal hosted their annual workout event to honor those lives. Chip Williams is the owner of the gym.

“To honor the men who lost their lives at the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion. So the entire workout theme setup is design to remember those men and honor their memories,” Williams said.

Williams breaks down the workout. He explains how the number of reps is significant.

“There are four rounds of five different movements for April 5. So four, five, is 4=four five rounds of movements. And 29 of each of those movements each time, each round through. So the number 29 keeps getting repeated,” Williams continued.

Williams said he hopes this workout brings awareness to the gravity of this tragic event, and the lives that were lost.

“You realize throughout the course that 29 is a lot. It is just a lot of reps to do repeatedly, but hopefully that will brings home the amount of life that was lost and how important it is to remember,” Williams.

Honoring those who lost their lives 11 years ago.