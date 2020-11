MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Crossroads Mall was reopened after a gas leak, according to Raleigh County dispatchers.

The call came in around 6 p.m. about smoke inside the Buckle store. Dispatch tells us the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department and Jan Care responded to the scene. They said there was no smoke but evidence of a gas leak, prompting a call to Mountaineer Gas Company who later arrived on scene.

There were no injuries reported.