MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County is closing early due to the continued winter weather.

According to a press release, the Mall will close at 5 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024. However, Rural King, PetSmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will stay open through their normal hours.

Roads remain slick across all of southern West Virginia and drivers are asked to drive slow and remain cautious at all times.

Stick with 59News for more closings and delays.