MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 is forcing more businesses to close their doors.

Officals announce the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County will close Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. until further notice.

The mall will open Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Rural King and Pet Smart will remain open during the closure.