MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Crossroads will reopen Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The mall closed in March 2020 to comply with CDC guidelines. As part of Governor Justice’s reopening plan, malls across the state are allowed to reopen May 21.

The Crossroads Mall is reopening with temporary new hours. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

People are also asked to social distance and wear a mask when inside the mall.