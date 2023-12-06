BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crumbl Cookies will soon be opening their sixth Mountain State location in Raleigh County.

A Crumbl Cookies wrapped storefront can be seen in the Beckley Crossing shopping plaza between the H&R Block and Cato clothing store. The signage on the door says the store is “coming soon” with no confirmed opening date.

According to their website, Crumbl Cookies currently has five locations across West Virginia in Bridgeport, Charleston, Martinsburg, Morgantown, and Wheeling.

This newest store opening comes alongside the anticipated opening of the Carter’s baby and toddler clothing store in Beckley.

Stick with 59News for more updates on when the store will officially open!