Culturefest goes virtual this year

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An annual event in Mercer County will not let COVID-19 get in the way of its 17th year.

Culturefest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 and runs through Sept. 20, 2020. Lori McKinney, the organizer of Culturefest, said the event is virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns. She said people can celebrate from the comfort of their homes and still support local musicians and artists.

“There’ll be multiple segments each day and there are over 30 music and dance performances. There are workshops. And there’s actually virtual vendor booths so a lot of the culturefest favorites that people are used to seeing and shopping from will have virtual vending booths,” McKinney said.

For the schedule and more information on the event, visit their website.