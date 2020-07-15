Customers react to coin shortage affecting Kroger

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our daily lives. Customers like Alaura Mitchem are now noticing the impact it has on their forms of payment. Mitchem said the pandemic impacted how many people shop.

“Everybody’s stocking up and saving everything that they have. Usually we’d be taking it, spending it, doing whatever with it, but now everyone’s saving every bit they have because we are scared that the pandemic is going to keep getting worse,” Mitchem said.

Kroger is one of the retailers affected by the national coin shortage. Back in June, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a shortage of coins due to a slow down in production. The number of employees at the U.S. Mint was reduced in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the shortage, Kroger is changing the way some people pay. The grocery store chain is asking customers to pay in exact change. Kroger is also offering to put any coin change back on the customers’ loyalty cards.

Representatives with Kroger released the following statement:

“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage across the U.S., resulting from fewer coins being exchanged and spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many retailers and businesses, we are adjusting to the temporary shortage in several ways. Customers can switch their payment type (e.g., use debit or credit vs. cash), and through our upgraded technology, we can now load coin change to their loyalty card for use during the next shopping trip, provide coin change at a lane with coins available or round up their order to support The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation, a public charity committed to creating communities free of hunger and waste. We remain committed to providing our customers with an uplifting shopping experience and the freedom and flexibility to choose their payment method during this unprecedented time.“ From Allison McGee, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Corporate Affairs Manager

For Kroger shopper, Sandra Shrewsbury, the coin shortage and Kroger’s response got people talking in the Princeton community.

“Several people say well I won’t be shopping there, if they can’t take my money, stuff like that. But I usually use a card,” Shrewsbury said.

Jon Horton said said he typically uses a card when paying, but a new policy on change can be inconvenient.

“I don’t necessarily like it, but I understand it. Just like the meat shortage a couple of months ago. People have changed their buying habits and we’re not out and about as much. We’re using more plastic,” Horton said.