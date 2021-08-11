Customers voice concerns about ongoing issues with Suddenlink

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reliable internet is something many West Virginians struggle to find, and the problem might be worse right now. Many people are experiencing outages with Suddenlink.

Mick Bates, a delegate for the Beckley area, told 59News he is also experiencing some internet issues. Recently, many customers reached out to him about their frustration with Suddenlink. He said many people are dealing with outages, or seeing an increase in their bills, but not seeing quality internet. Bates said he is listening to the complaints and has a plan.

“They need to be heard. And they would become a part of the official record, they will have an opportunity to speak and explain what their problem is and that would be a part of the evidential refinding,” Del. Bates said.

If you are experiencing issues with Suddenlink, Bates is encouraging you to head to one of the Public Service Commission hearing. One will be held in Beckley on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main Street, Beckley. The second one will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. and at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301.