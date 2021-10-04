Cybersecurity being recognized in October by Governor Justice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice names October Cybersecurity Awareness Month. And with technology running the majority of our lives, the threat of being hacked is all too real.

Millions of calls go into phone and computer repair services each day, and a lot of those calls can be avoided by being aware. IT pro Richard Shroyer said the best way to avoid your information being stolen is to be aware of all cyber activity on your devices.

“A lot of the issues that we see in our stores, when it comes to computers, when it comes to people bringing things in with viruses, is just simply they get an email with a link they click on or they get a call from some scam tech support, and they just follow along with what they say and install programs on their computer. So, really just being aware and being conscious of it is really half the battle,” Shroyer said.

He said if your information is stolen or your devices are hacked, many bad things could happen.

“You could lose access to your accounts, which means you could lose pictures, contacts in your phone, text messages, even payment information if you have payments saved on your accounts,” Shroyer said.

He said the people stealing information and hacking into private devices are very smart and make these scams look as close to the real thing as possible.

“It’s really some people’s full time jobs creating scams like this all day, and they put a lot of work into making them look legitimate, so it is pretty easy to fall into one of these traps,” Shroyer continued.

He said the best way to be safe while online or through your phone is to make sure all passwords are different and difficult to figure out and never give out personal information to anyone.