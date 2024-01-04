CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – Members of a Wyoming County community are begging for help with a broken bridge that connects them with the rest of the county.

A rickety bridge is the only pathway that the citizens living across Sunset Drive have to the main road. This bridge has been on the down end for close to 20 years.

The age range for citizens in this area range from the youngest being 49, to the oldest being in their 70’s. One citizen is also in need of hospice care.

59News spoke with her assisted living worker who makes the trip across the bridge daily.

“We need a bridge over here to help these people. They can’t continue to live this way. Some of them are probably walking close to a mile to bring in groceries to their place,” said Tonya Osborne of the Wyoming County Council on Aging.

Osborne’s patient has hospice workers visit her home, and she says she worries for any emergency services that may have to come to one of the homes across the bridge. It has been well over 15 years since the bridge could even support a vehicle.

Citizens like Lafferty have sent countless letters and emails to state officials. The answers range from a straight up ‘no’ to a price estimate of $90,000. The bridge was built privately by a homeowner close to 60 years ago.

Jasmine Lafferty now lives in New Jersey for college, but still has grandparents who live across the bridge. Lafferty broke into tears, begging for help for her grandparents and the older generation who live across the bridge.

“Someone has knowledge that can help us. Somebody knows something and I’m begging you to help,” said Lafferty.

Citizens say they do not want a handout, but just want assistance, before it’s too late.