BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Dairy Queen held its Free Cone Day to celebrate the first day of spring.

According to employees, this is one of the busiest days of the year for the chain.

Last year, the Dairy Queen in Beaver gave away over 1,800 cones in a single day.

The day is so popular, entire businesses came out to get a cone.

“Yeah, so my whole office is here and we came here on our lunch break,” said McKenzie Pettry. “Its very similar to the 7-11 slushie but better because its ice cream.”